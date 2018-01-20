Dying cancer patient facing eviction as caretaker pleads for payment plan from landlord

GREENWOOD, IN (WCMH) — A man with terminal lung cancer may be out of a home after his landlord initiated eviction proceedings.

Mervin Haley is living out what doctors say could be his final days in a hospice bed in the middle of his living room. He has Stage 4 lung cancer and has had trouble keeping up with his rent the last few months.

“He, right now, can’t eat, drinks very little, can’t walk, talk and there’s no way he can possibly leave this home and that was also his last wish — to be home as his dying place,” Haley’s ex-wife and caretaker Denise Haley told WXIN.

Now, Haley is facing eviction, even after his family reached out to the property management at Center Grove Estates to make a partial payment on what he owes.

“They’re still saying he’s $500 something behind,” Denise Haley said. “Well then, come the first of January, went to pay it, they said they couldn’t accept a partial payment. They had to have the full amount.”

According to court records, Haley was behind $569, but with January’s rent and late fees, he now owes $1,500. Earlier this week, a judge ruled Haley had to vacate the property by 6pm Sunday. Denise Haley said that deadline is impossible to meet, and even if Mervin is able to move out it could be the end for him.

“There’s no way that man can possibly be out of the house by then,” she said. “If he goes outside, he’s going to get pneumonia and that’s going to end him right there.”

Denise wrote a letter to the judge detailing Mervin’s condition and asking for more time. She then received a call from the leasing manager, who said she can talk to the corporate office about a payment plan but there is no guarantee a plan would be approved. Denise said it’s the first time anyone from the leasing office has even mentioned a payment plan.

“You know, it’s gotta be hard on him to be worrying anyway about his life and then worrying about this on top of it,” she said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES