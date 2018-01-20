Memorial service held for slain San Francisco father



PALO ALTO (KRON)– Ten days after police identified remains found in a Hayward warehouse as those of missing father, Piseth Chhay, his family was finally able to have a memorial service to honor his life.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake attended the intimate service at Peninsula Bible Church in Palo Alta where Chhay’s two young sons shared emotional memories.

“I was very proud of my father and everything he accomplished,” Brandon Chhay said. “He came from a poor family and built his life out of almost nothing.”

Piseth Chhay went missing on Mother’s Day in 2017. Police discovered human remains at the U.S. Trading Company warehouse in June.

In early Jan. DNA tests identified the remains as Chhay’s.

Brandon said his dad worked hard, treated people right, and was always an entertainer.

“My dad was my hero and taught me a lot about love and respect,” he said.

A pastor said all the people who came to pay their respects were a mark of Chhay’s ability to touch others’ lives for good.

Police are still searching for Bob Tang, who was a friend of Chhay’s and also a suspect in his murder. Investigators say it’s likely Tang left the country last summer.

