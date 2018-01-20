

SANTA ROSA (KRON)–A man caused over $200,000 in damages at a storage facility in Santa Rosa after igniting a fire Saturday afternoon, police said.

According to Santa Rosa fire officials, the fire broke out around 2:06 p.m. at 555 Roseland Avenue. Fire crews rushed to the scene and put out the flames.

Responding officers located evidence that someone was possibly manufacturing butane honey oil.

Authorities were able to locate the suspect, Eric Alexander Chait, a homeless man who lives at Camp Michela. Police say Chait was smoking a cigarette while using butane.

The cigarette fell to the ground and a fire started.

In total, six storage units were destroyed, and there’s minor smoke damage to 30 other units. Officers say the damage could be well over $200,000.

Chait was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES