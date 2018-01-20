Police: Man causes $200k in damages at Santa Rosa storage facility after sparking fire

By Published: Updated:


SANTA ROSA (KRON)–A man caused over $200,000 in damages at a storage facility in Santa Rosa after igniting a fire Saturday afternoon, police said.

According to Santa Rosa fire officials, the fire broke out around 2:06 p.m. at 555 Roseland Avenue. Fire crews rushed to the scene and put out the flames.

Responding officers located evidence that someone was possibly manufacturing butane honey oil.

Authorities were able to locate the suspect, Eric Alexander Chait,  a homeless man who lives at Camp Michela. Police say Chait was smoking a cigarette while using butane.

The cigarette fell to the ground and a fire started.

In total, six storage units were destroyed, and there’s minor smoke damage to 30 other units.  Officers say the damage could be well over $200,000.

Chait was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s