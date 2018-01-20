Police: Suspected DUI driver, armed with stolen gun arrested in Milpitas

MILPITAS (KRON) — Police arrested an armed San Jose man on suspicion of drunk driving Tuesday in Miliptas.

Around 2:19 a.m. an officer spotted a 2016 Jeep Patriot SUV leaving the parking lot of a strip mall on Milmont Dr. with its headlights off, according to Milpitas Police Department.

Police say the SUV sped eastbound on Dixon Landing Rd. to Dixon Rd., where the officer pulled the car over.

The officer noticed the driver, later identified as 20-year-old Endy Rendon, appeared to be under the influence of marijuana and alcohol.

Rendon was arrested for DUI and searched the SUV.

This is when the officer found a loaded handgun and a small amount of weed in the SUV, police said.

According to Milpitas PD, the handgun was stolen during a residential burglary in Sept. 2017 in San Jose.

Rendon was booked into the Santa Clara County main jail for:

Unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle

Carrying a concealed firearm

Possession of stolen property

Driving under the influence of marijuana and alcohol

