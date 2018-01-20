San Mateo private school employee accused of lewd acts with a child

SAN MATEO (KRON) — An employee from a private school in San Mateo was arrested Friday on multiple counts of lewd acts with a child, according to San Mateo Police Department.

In August, parents of the 14-year-old victim found “evidence of inappropriate communication” between the Nueva School employee and their daughters.

The employee has been identified as 40-year-old Thomas Whiteman of Redwood City.

When the parents notified the school Whiteman was immediately placed on administrative leave, and school officials contacted San Mateo PD.

Police say Whiteman worked at both the San Mateo and Hillsborough campuses of the school.

After a “lengthy” investigation, police issued a $150,000 warrant for Whiteman’s arrest.

“On Friday, January 19, 2017, Whiteman appeared in San Mateo County Superior Court and he self-surrendered,” police said.

Police say there are no indications of more victims at this time.

No further information can be released due to on-going court proceedings.

