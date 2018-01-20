See which national parks impacted by government shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– The government shutdown has forced the National Park Service to temporarily close two sites in the Bay Area.

According to NPS,  visitors have access to some Golden Gate National Recreation Area sites, but that can change without notice.

Monitor the status of park sites and facilities here:

MARIN COUNTY

  • Muir Woods National Monument   (closed beginning Sunday, January 21)
  • Marin Headlands Visitor Center and Restrooms
  • Muir Beach Parking Lot and Restrooms
  • Rodeo Beach Restrooms
  • Point Bonita Lighthouse
  • Nike Missile Site
  • Battery Townsley
  • Upper Conzelman Road
  • Kirby Cove, Haypress, Hawk Campgrounds
  • Bicenntenial Campground
  • Stinson Beach (closed beginning Sunday, January 21)

SAN FRANCISCO COUNTY

  • Battery Chamberlin
  • Fort Point National Historic Site
  • Battery East Parking Lot
  • Navy Memorial Parking Lot (Lands End)
  • Merrie Way Parkling Lot (Lands End)
  • China Beach
  • Fort Mason Headquarters Information Center
  • Fort Mason Great Meadow Restrooms
  • Ocean Beach Sloat Blvd Parking Lot and Restrooms
  • Rob Hill Campground
  • Fort Funston Parking Lot
  • Alcatraz

SAN MATEO COUNTY

  • Mori Point Restrooms

