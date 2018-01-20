See which national parks impacted by government shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– The government shutdown has forced the National Park Service to temporarily close two sites in the Bay Area.

According to NPS, visitors have access to some Golden Gate National Recreation Area sites, but that can change without notice.

Monitor the status of park sites and facilities here:

MARIN COUNTY

Muir Woods National Monument (closed beginning Sunday, January 21)

Marin Headlands Visitor Center and Restrooms

Muir Beach Parking Lot and Restrooms

Rodeo Beach Restrooms

Point Bonita Lighthouse

Nike Missile Site

Battery Townsley

Upper Conzelman Road

Kirby Cove, Haypress, Hawk Campgrounds

Bicenntenial Campground

Stinson Beach (closed beginning Sunday, January 21)

SAN FRANCISCO COUNTY

Battery Chamberlin

Fort Point National Historic Site

Battery East Parking Lot

Navy Memorial Parking Lot (Lands End)

Merrie Way Parkling Lot (Lands End)

China Beach

Fort Mason Headquarters Information Center

Fort Mason Great Meadow Restrooms

Ocean Beach Sloat Blvd Parking Lot and Restrooms

Rob Hill Campground

Fort Funston Parking Lot

Alcatraz

SAN MATEO COUNTY

Mori Point Restrooms