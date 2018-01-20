Vehicle jumps curb, slams into building in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– San Francisco police say a 70-year-old man was driving erratically when he crashed into a building Saturday afternoon in the Castro.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the collision happened around 3:12 p.m. on Castro Street and Market Street. Officers say the van jumped the curb and crashed into a building and several parking meters.

The driver was detained and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say this incident doesn’t appear to be intentional and remains under investigation.

Out of control driver jumped the curb on Castro St. Btwn @thailandrestaurant and Louie’s Barbershop. @SFPD has taken the suspect into custody. No injuries or terrorism related. pic.twitter.com/v7Cu0UirZm — Jeff Sheehy (@jeffsheehysf) January 21, 2018

We are aware of the incident at 18th and Castro. At this point it does not appear to be an intentional act and no one is seriously injured. @SFPD is on scene. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 20, 2018

