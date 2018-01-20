Vehicle jumps curb, slams into building in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– San Francisco police say a 70-year-old man was driving erratically when he crashed into a building Saturday afternoon in the Castro.

According to the San Francisco Police Department,  the collision happened around 3:12 p.m. on Castro Street and Market Street. Officers say the van jumped the curb and crashed into a building and several parking meters.

The driver was detained and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say this incident doesn’t appear to be intentional and remains under investigation.

