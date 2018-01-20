Women’s March in Oakland draws thousands

Published:

OAKLAND (KRON/AP)–Thousands of people took to the streets of Oakland in support of female empowerment and denounced President Donald Trump’s views on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights and women’s rights on the anniversary of his inauguration.

Oakland police estimates between 40,000-50,000 people attended the Women’s March in downtown Oakland. Police say, the crowd was peaceful and there were no arrests or injuries.

