Yosemite National Park open but services are cut off

By Published:
YOSEMITE NTL PARK, CA - JUNE 18: Park rangers meet in front of Yosemite Falls before President Barack Obama's speech on June 18, 2016 in Yosemite National Park, California. Obama is marking the centennial of the National Park Service which began on August 25, 1916. (Photo by David Calvert/Getty Images)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Yosemite National Park in California is open to visitors despite the government shutdown but there’ll be nobody to greet them, help them navigate the trails or even make sure they’re in the right campground.

Spokesman Scott Gediman says the park that boasts the famous granite cliffs of Half Dome and El Capitan can’t pay all of its people so rangers are being furloughed.

The visitors center is closed, along with some restrooms because there’s nobody to clean them.

Campground visitors with reservations may find someone else in their spot because nobody will be checking.

Some medical staff remain on the job and Gediman says privately operated concessions such as stores, hotels and restaurants are open.

