Authorities find body of missing mudslide victim, raising death toll to 21

This 2010 photo provided by Alex Ocampo shows Fabiola Benitez, who as of Jan. 18, 2018 is still missing since mudslides hit the home she and her husband rented with his brother’s family in Montecito, Calif., where they cared for million-dollar homes as gardeners and a housekeeper. Her 10-year-old son Jonathan was killed, her husband Victor Benitez and their 2-year-old son were injured and remain in the hospital. The Benitez family are part of Montecito’s immigrant work force which suffered outsize losses in the Jan. 9 mudslides that killed 20 people, injured dozens and destroyed hundreds of homes in the star-studded community. Victor’s brother, Antonio Benitez, also was injured and his wife and daughter were killed. (Alex Ocampo via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has located the body of a woman missing since recent mudslides struck a Southern California coastal town.

Authorities say the body was located about 10:00 a.m. Saturday by a dog team.

The Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 28-year-old Faviola Benitez Calderon.

Her 10-year-old son, Jonathan Benitez was previously identified as a victim of the Jan. 9 mudslides.

Search and recovery teams are working to locate the two remaining victims. They are 2-year-old Lydia Sutthithepa and 17-year-old Jack Cantin.

The mudslides killed at least 21 people, injuring dozens and damaging or destroying hundreds of homes in Montecito.

