Authorities find body of missing mudslide victim, raising death toll to 21

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has located the body of a woman missing since recent mudslides struck a Southern California coastal town.
Authorities say the body was located about 10:00 a.m. Saturday by a dog team.
The Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 28-year-old Faviola Benitez Calderon.
Her 10-year-old son, Jonathan Benitez was previously identified as a victim of the Jan. 9 mudslides.
Search and recovery teams are working to locate the two remaining victims. They are 2-year-old Lydia Sutthithepa and 17-year-old Jack Cantin.
The mudslides killed at least 21 people, injuring dozens and damaging or destroying hundreds of homes in Montecito.
- NEW CALIFORNIA DECLARES ‘INDEPENDENCE’ FROM STATE
- SHAKE SHACK IS COMING TO THE BAY AREA
- MOM OF CHILDREN CHAINED TO BEDS ‘PERPLEXED’ BY POLICE VISIT
- SAN JOSE WOMAN, 40, DIES AFTER CATCHING FLU
- 3-YEAR-OLD GIRL KILLED BY FAMILY’S NEWLY ADOPTED DOG
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE