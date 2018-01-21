Congresswoman Barbara Lee tells KRON4 government shutdown must end

OAKLAND (KRON)–Congresswoman Barbara Lee spoke with KRON4 to discuss the latest efforts to reopen the government. 

Senate leaders continued to negotiate over immigration and spending with a vote now set for noon EST.

Representative Barbara Lee tells KRON4 she hopes some sort of resolution is near.

