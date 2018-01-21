‘Drugs are no good’: Officer responds to wrong-number text with advice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gainesville police have a message for people looking to buy drugs: Check the number you’re texting.

On Saturday night, the police department shared two photos on its Facebook page showing a wrong-number text an officer received.

“Hey do you have bud I might need some,” the person wrote.

In response, the officer texted a picture of his badge with the message, “I think you have the wrong number.”

The officer also added, “Drugs are no good for you.”

The person texted back with a shocked face, saying “Oh my god. I’m so sorry.”

The photos were shared to the Gainesville Police Department Facebook page just before 8 p.m. Saturday as a “PSA.” At the end of the post they add, “Also, drugs are bad, mmmkay?”

The post has been shared more than 1,000 times since then, and has nearly 5,000 likes.



