Father says 2-year-old on life support after Antioch crash has died

By Published: Updated:

ANTIOCH (KRON) — A two-year-old girl who has been on life support since a horrific car crash last week in Antioch has passed away, according to her father.

Cami Cardoza’s father, Jesus, told KRON4 of her passing Sunday morning. Cami had been on life support ever since the accident Wednesday on Somersville Rd. at Highway 4.

Cami’s 4-year-old sister Lenexy was also killed in the crash, and their mother was injured.

Police say a stolen truck rammed into the car they were riding in.

The driver of the truck, 23-year-old Noe Saucedo, of Pittsburg, has been booked on murder and felony evading charges.

There is a GoFundMe page for the Cardoza family to help pay for funeral-related expenses.

The girls’ uncle announced the family is holding a candle-light vigil at his Pittsburg home.

Johnny Cardoza says they will “light a candle for both of my beautiful nieces who we sadly lost this past week. We will say a prayer and a moment of silent as we come together and light the way for our little angels can find their way home.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s