Father says 2-year-old on life support after Antioch crash has died

ANTIOCH (KRON) — A two-year-old girl who has been on life support since a horrific car crash last week in Antioch has passed away, according to her father.

Cami Cardoza’s father, Jesus, told KRON4 of her passing Sunday morning. Cami had been on life support ever since the accident Wednesday on Somersville Rd. at Highway 4.

Cami’s 4-year-old sister Lenexy was also killed in the crash, and their mother was injured.

Police say a stolen truck rammed into the car they were riding in.

The driver of the truck, 23-year-old Noe Saucedo, of Pittsburg, has been booked on murder and felony evading charges.

There is a GoFundMe page for the Cardoza family to help pay for funeral-related expenses.

The girls’ uncle announced the family is holding a candle-light vigil at his Pittsburg home.

Johnny Cardoza says they will “light a candle for both of my beautiful nieces who we sadly lost this past week. We will say a prayer and a moment of silent as we come together and light the way for our little angels can find their way home.”

Father of Cami Cardoza tells me his 2 year old daughter has died. She was on life support since the accident in Antioch @kron4news pic.twitter.com/wAR0vTV7Co — Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) January 21, 2018

Father confirms 4 year old Lenexy died in Antioch crash. 2 year old Camila showing no signs of life at @UCSFBenioffOAK @kron4news pic.twitter.com/aNIMT6USEi — Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) January 19, 2018

