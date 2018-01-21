It’s National Hugging Day!

(WFLA) – Need a hug? You may be in luck. Today (Sunday) just so happens to be National Hugging Day!
The holiday was created in 1986 by Rev. Kevin Zaborney, and has since spread around the world.
And given hugging’s many health benefits, it’s no wonder so many people are embracing the holiday. Hugging can help lower your blood pressure, heart rate and reduce stress.
A number of people will be gathering at Tropicana Field on Sunday to participate in The Big Hug seeking to set a world record for the largest group head. They’ll need 12,000 participants to break the record.
Happy National Hugging Day!
- NEW CALIFORNIA DECLARES ‘INDEPENDENCE’ FROM STATE
- SHAKE SHACK IS COMING TO THE BAY AREA
- MOM OF CHILDREN CHAINED TO BEDS ‘PERPLEXED’ BY POLICE VISIT
- SAN JOSE WOMAN, 40, DIES AFTER CATCHING FLU
- 3-YEAR-OLD GIRL KILLED BY FAMILY’S NEWLY ADOPTED DOG
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE