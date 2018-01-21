Police: Man fights for his life after shooting near Santa Cruz high school

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot several times Saturday night in Santa Cruz, according to Santa Cruz Police Department.

Around 6:45 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of La Fonda Ave., the same block as Harbor High School.

When officers arrived, they found out the victim was already taken to Dominican Hospital by a family member.

The victim was transported to Bay Area Trauma Center, where he is in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police say there is no known motive for the shooting, and it is unclear if it was gang-related.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Santa Cruz PD is investigating the scene and interviewing possible witnesses.

