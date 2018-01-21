TRAVEL: Must-see attractions when visiting the Galapagos Islands

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — From sea lions to swimming lizards, the chance to visit the Galapagos Islands is loaded with reasons to visit.

Travel enthusiast Dana Rebmann visited with KRON4’s Marty Gonzalez about her once in a lifetime trip.

Davna says everything you’ve heard is true.. but it’s an understatement. Just when you think you’ve had the most amazing day in the Galapagos, the next day comes and it’s even better.

Dana’s first day, less than 10 steps onto North Seymour Island, and she saw a sea lion. She thought it was a rock. But I didn’t make that mistake again. Ships max out at 100 people. Mine the Santa Cruz II held 90, but wasn’t full. Each island has its own personality and animals that call it home. But regardless of what island you visit, it’s what’s missing that stands out. Animals have no reason to fear humans. And in many cases Dana felt like they were just as taken with us, as she was taken with them.

The wildlife is what draws visitors to the Galapagos Islands. Some of it, like sea lions, will be familiar. But then you meet critters like marine iguanas on Fernandina Island, that a most likely a new one to most travelers. Marine iguanas do an impressive job of blending with their environment, and they don’t seem to have any qualm about taking over the paths that people are supposed to walk on, so it really is up to visitors to be responsible and watch their step. Marine iguanas may hold the majority here, but there’s plenty of other animals to see: sea lions, birds, Sally Lightfoot crabs, and sea turtles bobbing in the water.

There are some hiking opportunities to be had where you don’t need to worry about stepping on something with every stride. Dana visited Tagus Cove, on Isabela Island. Over the centuries, it has been a favorite anchorage for whalers and pirates, and they left often left their mark on cliffs along the shore. An up-hill hike pays off with views of Darwin Lake, a salt-water crater lagoon.

Our next stop is Post Office Bay, on Floreana Island, and that wooden barrel is the post office. It dates back to the late 1700s. Sailors would leave letters in hopes other seamen heading in the right direction would come along and make the delivery. The spirit continues today. Visitors leave postcards, and if you find one that belongs near you, tradition holds, you take it home and hand deliver it. The fact that the barrel has a great beach view is kinda’ nice too. I found a postcard headed for Berkeley, so stay tuned. I’ve tried to deliver it a couple times, but no one’s been home. But I’ll keep trying.

Santa Cruz Island is the spot where you’ll feel as though you’ve returned to civilization.. the real world so to speak. There’s a human population here of about 12-thousand.

But it’s the Galapagos giant tortoises you’re really here to see.

Farmers used to struggle to keep tortoises out so they wouldn’t eat all of their crops. Now the welcome them and tourists along with them. They just slowly eat their way from place to place. They can weigh up to 550 pounds and often live to be more than 100 years old.

And because Dana has a big soft spot in her heart for beaches. She had to share this from Cormorant Point. Also on Floreana Island, Flour Beach is a stunning stretch of sand and you happily won’t have it all to yourself. It’s a short hike, more of a walk actually to get to the beach, but along the way the flamingo lagoon will keep you entertained. The Galapagos Flamingos were pretty far away the day I was there.. but, that’s what binoculars, or a powerful camera lens is good for.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES