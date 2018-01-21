UC Berkeley student freed from ICE custody



OAKLAND (KRON)– A University of California, Berkeley student is back after spending weeks in a Southern California prison for overstaying his visa.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian was at the Oakland International Airport on Sunday night where Luis Mora was welcomed back.

After three weeks of uncertainty, Mora was finally joined by his college friends. They greeted him at the airport chanting, “This is what community looks like.”

“It’s good to be back,” Mora said. “I’m a little bit nervous, but I’m excited to show this country what Dreamers are made of.”

Mora was detained by Customs and Border Protection officers in San Diego County on New Year’s Eve as he was coming back from a party.

“The overwhelming part was seeing people like me being criminalized for almost nothing,” he said. “People like me that needed help.”

Mora didn’t qualify for protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program because he was brought to the U.S. in 2009 and the qualifying year was cut off at 2007.

His attorney, Prerna Lal called his detention harsh and unusual for someone without a criminal history.

“We are in an era of increased immigration enforcement whereby even people with the slightest violation of the law are being treated like they are criminals,” Lal said.

Mora said at the Otay Mesa Prison, he was made to work translating for agents who addressed detainees with vulgar language using expletives.

With the help of his attorney, Mora was able to get in front of a judge. He was granted permission to pay the lowest bond of $1500. That money was donated through an online campaign with a hashtag #FreeLuis.

“This has given me a hope that the system will be able to change not next year but as soon as possible and get fixed right now and take action,” Mora said.

He’s now a free man who can walk the halls of UC Berkeley and continue his studies while awaiting an immigration hearing.

The Cal student says he plans to use the uncomfortable experience as motivation to get into politics and help what he calls a broken immigration system.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES