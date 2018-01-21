VIDEO: 3-year-old killed in Los Angeles liquor store shooting

LOS ANGELES (KRON/CNN) — Police in Los Angeles say a three-year-old boy has died after a shooting at a Compton liquor store.

Sheriff’s Deputies received a call about the shooting around 7:45 p.m.

The child’s parents drove to a parking lot in nearby Carson, where deputies found the baby.

Authorities rushed the child to a local hospital in a patrol vehicle, where he later died.

Information on a suspect was not immediately available.

No further details were released.

