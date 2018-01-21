Police: Richmond man arrested for felony hit-and-run after pedestrian found seriously injured

SAN PABLO (KRON) — Police arrested a man accused of critically injuring a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Saturday in San Pablo, according to San Pablo Police Department.

Around 12:58 a.m. officers responded to the area of Brookside Dr. near 23rd St. to reports of a man laying down in the roadway.

The 33-year old man was suffering multiple injuries to his face and lower stomach area, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical, but stable condition.

Police say it looked like the man was a victim of a hit-and-run.

While investigating the incident, officers found an empty sedan in the area of 18th St. and Coalinga Ave. in Richmond.

“The vehicle had front-end damage consistent with a collision with a pedestrian,” police said.

Detectives determined 19-year-old Corell Hackett of Richmond was the suspected driver of the car.

He was arrested at 6:02 p.m. and booked into Contra Costa County jail for felony hit and run with injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the San Pablo Police Investigations Division at 510-215-3150 or the West Contra Costa Crime Stoppers tip line at 510-799-8255. All calls can remain anonymous.

