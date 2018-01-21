VIDEO: Suspects sought after stealing from Santa Cruz toy store

SANTA CRUZ (KRON)– The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help identify thieves who targeted a toy store.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at a Toys ‘R Us and sheriffs believe the crime was “highly orchestrated.”
Deputies believe the suspects targeted other stores based on the level of sophistication and planning.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.
- NEW CALIFORNIA DECLARES ‘INDEPENDENCE’ FROM STATE
- SHAKE SHACK IS COMING TO THE BAY AREA
- MOM OF CHILDREN CHAINED TO BEDS ‘PERPLEXED’ BY POLICE VISIT
- SAN JOSE WOMAN, 40, DIES AFTER CATCHING FLU
- 3-YEAR-OLD GIRL KILLED BY FAMILY’S NEWLY ADOPTED DOG
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE