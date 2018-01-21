VIDEO: Suspects sought after stealing from Santa Cruz toy store

Published:

SANTA CRUZ (KRON)– The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help identify thieves who targeted a toy store.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at a Toys ‘R Us and sheriffs believe the crime was “highly orchestrated.”

Deputies believe the suspects targeted other stores based on the level of sophistication and planning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

