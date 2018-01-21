VIDEO: Tourists travel from afar, enter Muir Woods despite government shutdown

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — The government shutdown is having a direct impact in the Bay Area.

Today places like Muir Woods and Stinson Beach were closed, leaving plenty of tourist disappointed and park employees without a paycheck.

KRON4’s Camila Bernal was at Muir Woods and spoke to people who decided to go to the national monument despite it being closed.

She says tourists, some coming from as far as Michigan, weren’t letting the government shutdown get in the way of their experience.

One of these tourists, Mary Jo Pethke, tells KRON4 she and her friends made park reservations two years ago.

When they found out the park was closed, they decided they weren’t going to let a little sign stop them.

“Two years ago we started planning and two days ago the government couldn’t come to a conclusion of what their job is all about and here we are,” Pethke said.

“There’s no guided tour I’m not sure exactly what our tour was going to involve but none of the information I mean we just sort of had to do our own thing, we’ve never been here before,” she said.

Dozens of others also entered the park Sunday, despite knowing that there’d be no rangers, no bathrooms, and no one to help them in case of an emergency.

.@MuirWoodsNPS is closed because of the #GovernmentShutdown but plenty of people are still going in. Sounds like a @SRobertsKRON4 #PeopleBehavingBadly segment. pic.twitter.com/4icMCaqWD9 — Camila Bernal (@CamilaBernal) January 21, 2018

