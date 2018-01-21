Vigil held for young girls killed in Antioch crash



PITTSBURG (KRON)–At least 150 people gathered in front of a Pittsburg family’s home on Sunday to remember two young girls who were inseparable in life and in death.

Candles lit up the night as loved ones of Lenexy and Camila Cardoza reminisced about the two little girls who died after Wednesday’s car wreck.

Their uncle, Johnny Cardoza, spoke on behalf of the girls’ parents, Jesus and Edith.

“Mentally they’re destroyed, ” he said. “There are no words to explain the feeling they’re feeling.”

After four-year-old Lenexy died when a stolen pickup truck crashed into the Cardoza’s truck on Wednesday, her father spread the word Saturday that two-year-old Camila was pronounced dead.

She’s still on life support, but her parents already signed documents to have her organs donated, and will likely turn off life support on Monday.

One of the girls’ relatives had a dream at the hospital that Camila had woke up and started talking to him.

” ‘Uncle, tell Mommy and Daddy I’m so sorry,'” she said. ” ‘They still have Patch, [their oldest son.] But I can’t leave my sister alone.’ ”

Uncle Johnny, who lives with the family, is now planning the funeral. He plans for the girls to be buried next to each other.

“We’re not gonna get to see them grow up into some beautiful women,” Johnny said. “They were beautiful girls, they were angels. This shouldn’t have happened to them.”

Edith was also hurt badly in the crash.

Though she’s still in pain, she left her Walnut Creek hospital on her own accord without being discharged. Edith wanted to spend some of the final hours with Camila at her hospital in Oakland.

The family expressed gratitude for neighbors and others who have prayed and raised money for the funeral.

There is a GoFundMe page set up for the Cardoza family. Johnny told KRON4’s Spencer Blake, the family is still praying for a miracle before Camila is taken off life support.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES