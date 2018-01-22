SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 has confirmed two of the 10 new BART cars are already out of service for repairs.

The new cars just rolled out for service on Friday.

BART on Monday says it did expect the new cars to need some repairs, including preventative maintenance because the trains already logged thousands of miles during testing.

BART also says train operators are facing a learning curve in terms of how to deal with minor maintenance issues.

At this point, BART says they do not expect this to become a larger problem.

