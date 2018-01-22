CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — The Contra Costa County District Attorney has filed an additional murder charge Monday after a 2-year-old on life support died over the weekend following an alleged stolen truck crash in Antioch.

23-year-old Noe Saucedo, of Pittsburg, is now facing two murder charges and felony evading charges after last week’s crash in Antioch that killed 4-year-old Lenexy and 2-year-old Camila Cardoza.

Police say Saucedo was driving a stolen truck when he rammed into a car while trying to evade police last Wednesday.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Somersville Road right off Highway 4 near the Somersville Town Center.

The young sisters were riding in the car with their mother who was also hospitalized with injuries.

The girl’s father, Jesus Cardoza, told KRON4 Sunday that 2-year-old Camila had been declared brain dead, however, she is still on life support.

Saucedo remains in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility. He is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

There is a GoFundMe page for the Cardoza family to help pay for funeral-related expenses.

