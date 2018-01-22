Apparent volcanic eruption near ski resort in Japan injures at least 9 people

Published:

TOKYO (AP) – A disaster official says an apparent volcanic eruption near a ski resort in central Japan has injured at least nine people.

Gunma prefectural official Ken Kiryu said Tuesday that details were still unclear but the people may have been injured by flying rocks, broken glass or the avalanche.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says snow-covered Mount Kusatsu-Shirane appeared to erupt around 10 a.m.

No other information has been made available by police.

