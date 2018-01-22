Are Bay Area pharmacies selling out of the flu vaccine?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With a deadlier than usual flu season hitting the Bay Area, KRON4 has gotten some reports of local pharmacies selling out of the vaccine.

So, are we experiencing a vaccine shortage?

One sign hanging in a CVS Pharmacy says it all–sold out of flu shots.

It was the same story at the CVS on Center Avenue in Martinez. A worker tells KRON4 that they ran out of the vaccine last week and weren’t sure when they’d get it back.

But another location of the pharmacy chain on Alhambra Avenue said all they had was the high dose, the version for those aged 65 and older.

And the Walgreens on the same street was out of the high dose but could still give the regular flu shot.

Now, the Rite Aid on Arnold Drive has no supply problems as yet.

One shopper KRON4 spoke with said the inconsistent supply of the vaccine around town is exactly why she got her shot months ago.

A spokesperson for the CVS chain says they are experiencing an increased demand, so there may be some instances where individual pharmacies are temporarily out of stock, but they are continuing to supply their stores with the vaccine.

The state department of public health says California has an adequate supply of the flu vaccine, and if someone runs into a spot outage, they can check in with their local county health department for a referral or check out vaccinefinder.org.

