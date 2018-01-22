Bay Area hit by multiple storms

Published:
A car travels on a flooded road on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in San Anselmo, Calif. Flash flood watches are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks. The National Weather Service says more than an inch of rain could fall in the San Francisco Bay Area during a series of storms this week. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

(KRON) A number of storms will hit the Bay Area this week.

Light to moderate rain is expected through the Monday morning commute. KRON4’s Rebecca Strom says “it should dry out by mid-morning but we don’t put away those umbrellas there is more rain headed our way.”

Tuesday will be dry then another storm rolls in on Wednesday, last into Thurday.

The next system is forecast to bring soaking rains and locally gusty winds to the entire region on Wednesday. Scattered showers will follow into Thursday, with dry weather expected by Friday and into next weekend.

