Boy with 10-pound facial tumor dies after surgery

MIAMI (CNN) — Efforts to save a Cuban boy who had a basketball-size tumor on his face have failed.

14-year-old Emanuel Zayas had surgery in Miami to treat the benign tumor, but he later developed kidney and lung complications.

His doctors and family members say he passed away from those complications Friday night.

The boy was brought to Miami because it was difficult for Cuban doctors to remove the ten-pound tumor.

His remains were donated to science, so doctors can study his rare condition, called “Polyostotic Fibrous Dysplasia.”

