California DMV now accepting applications for REAL ID cards

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Starting Monday, California residents can apply for a REAL ID at the DMV.

The federal government will require driver’s licenses or ID cards to be REAL ID compliant by October 2020.

REAL ID will be needed to board an airplane, enter a military base and most federal facilities.

REAL IDs are optional and TSA agents will still accept passports.

The REAL ID act was passed by Congress in response to 9-11 terror attacks.

More information about the REAL IDs and what you need to get one can be found on the DMV’s website.

Today, the DMV began offering customers the option to apply for a REAL ID driver license or ID card. Learn more at https://t.co/hqZCbjmQwU pic.twitter.com/llrNwAlIao — CA DMV (@CA_DMV) January 22, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES