California DMV now accepting applications for REAL ID cards

By Published:
In this photo illustration, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) logo appears on a California driver license on May 9, 2017 in San Anselmo, California (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Starting Monday, California residents can apply for a REAL ID at the DMV.

The federal government will require driver’s licenses or ID cards to be REAL ID compliant by October 2020.

REAL ID will be needed to board an airplane, enter a military base and most federal facilities.

REAL IDs are optional and TSA agents will still accept passports.

The REAL ID act was passed by Congress in response to 9-11 terror attacks.

More information about the REAL IDs and what you need to get one can be found on the DMV’s website.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s