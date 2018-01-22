KRON4 Morning Buzz: Eagles fly past Vikings to face Patriots in Super Bowl

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON )–Trending today on KRON4’s Morning Buzz, the Eagles and Patriots will face off in this year’s Super Bowl.

Playing with 12 stitches in his throwing hand, Tom Brady led the Patriots to a 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship game.

It marked the 54th time that Brady engineered a game-winning performance to lead the Patriots to a victory from a fourth-quarter deficit or tie.

You have to hand it to Blake Bortles though for one heck of a performance in defeat. The Jags were up ten points in the fourth quarter before Brady went all Brady on them and stole the game.

It will be the Patriots 10th Super Bowl appearance.

You’d think the Eagles would finally get some respect with the way they won this trip to the Superbowl: They destroyed the Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship game.

However, they are still huge underdogs against the New England, and are embracing it. In fact, the dog is the new eagle in Philadelphia.

Fans wore dog head masks to the game because they know they have their work cut out for them.

The Eagles enter Super Bowl 52 as the biggest underdogs for the game since 2009. They’re 5.5-point underdogs to New England.

It’s the biggest spread since Super Bowl 43 where the Cardinals were touchdown underdogs to the Steelers. Pittsburgh ended up winning that game 27-23.

