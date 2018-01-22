Less news in your Facebook News Feed: How to see the pages you want

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Facebook recently announced that they are changing what users will see on their News Feed.
They are de-prioritizing pages, publishers, and media groups and are focusing more on posts from friends and family.
By cutting back on items that Facebook users tend to passively consume, the change could hurt news organizations and other businesses that rely on Facebook to share their content.
This means you will see fewer posts in your feed from pages that you ‘like,’ such as news outlets, restaurants, businesses, and even your favorite celebrities.
If you still want to see posts from pages, then you’ll need to take an extra step to make that happen.
How to continue to see KRON4 News on your Facebook News Feed:
- Go to KRON4’s Facebook page
- Make sure to ‘Like’ the page if you haven’t already
- Under the ‘Following’ tab, select “See First”
You can also review and change your preferences by going to your News Feed Preferences.
This will allow you to continue to stay up-to-date on Bay Area news.
