Officials seize horses, pigeons, turtles from Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hundreds of animals including horses, chickens, pigeons and turtles have been seized from a Las Vegas home after officials found the animals living in what were described as deplorable conditions.

Police were investigating Monday but no arrests had been made and Officer Aden OcampoGomez declined to identify the homeowner.

Officers found the animals Sunday after animal control officers responded to a report of a horse roaming loose near the home, police Lt. Grant Rogers told reporters.

Authorities removed 13 horses, 150 roosters and hens, 400 pigeons, four turtles and two guinea pigs.

Conditions at the home included filthy animal stalls and horses with unkempt hooves, said Nevada Voters for Animals member Gina Greisen, who went to the scene.

“It’s just sad, it’s really sad to see,” she said.

Las Vegas police in 2016 seized more than 500 hens and roosters when they broke up what they called an illegal rooster-fighting ring. Two men were arrested.

City police in December rescued 164 Pomeranian dogs crammed into a rental truck. They were dirty, matted and covered in their own feces, authorities said.

