People Behaving Badly: Muir Woods was busy during closure

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — All of the non-essential government employees are heading back to work after the three-day government shutdown closed many of the federal parks around the Bay.

But when the parks were closed, how did things go?

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES