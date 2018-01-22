SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose youth pastor has been arrested for sending sexual images to a 13-year-old girl via social media, police said on Monday.

Police say 24-year-old Luis CruzCruz, of Fremont, sent harmful matter to a minor, which is a felony. The images were sent between Nov. 2017 and Dec. 2017.

“CruzCruz sent multiple sexually explicit images via social media to a 13-year-old female he met at Iglesia Adventista del Septimo O Dia San Jose, located at 281 North 33rd Street in San Jose. CruzCruz is a Youth Pastor at the church where the victim and her family attend,” police said in a press release.

Police arrested CruzCruz on Wednesday in Fremont.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for two counts of sending harmful matter to a minor.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (408) 537-1397.

