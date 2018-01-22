SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose youth pastor has been arrested for sending sexual images to a 13-year-old girl via social media, police said on Monday.
Police say 24-year-old Luis CruzCruz, of Fremont, sent harmful matter to a minor, which is a felony. The images were sent between Nov. 2017 and Dec. 2017.
“CruzCruz sent multiple sexually explicit images via social media to a 13-year-old female he met at Iglesia Adventista del Septimo O Dia San Jose, located at 281 North 33rd Street in San Jose. CruzCruz is a Youth Pastor at the church where the victim and her family attend,” police said in a press release.
Police arrested CruzCruz on Wednesday in Fremont.
He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for two counts of sending harmful matter to a minor.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (408) 537-1397.
- CA DMV NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR ‘REAL ID’ CARDS
- 2-YEAR-OLD DIES FOLLOWING ANTIOCH STOLEN TRUCK CRASH
- DOCTOR DETAINED BY ICE AFTER LIVING THE US FOR 40 YEARS
- BOY WITH 10-POUND FACIAL TUMOR DIES AFTER SURGERY
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE