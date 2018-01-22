WASHINGTON (KRON/AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a bill funding the government through Feb. 8, ending the 69-hour government shutdown.
Congress had approved the bill earlier on Monday.
How we got here: http://kron4.com/2018/01/22/congress-votes-to-reopen-government-as-house-follows-senate-in-approving-bill-trumps-quick-signature-expected/
