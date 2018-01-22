President Trump signs bill funding government through Feb. 8, ending 69-hour shutdown

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump waits as he is introduced to speak to the March for Life participants from the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 

WASHINGTON (KRON/AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a bill funding the government through Feb. 8, ending the 69-hour government shutdown.

Congress had approved the bill earlier on Monday.

