(KRON) — The sister of the Southern California woman accused of torturing and starving her children is speaking out about Louise Turpin’s strange behavior.

David and Louise Turpin arrested last week after authorities found a dozen malnourished children in filthy conditions.

The couple is accused of torturing their children for years, starving them to the point that their growth was stunted, chaining them to their beds for months at a time and forbidding them from showering more than once a year or using the toilet, a prosecutor said.

Teresa Robinette disclosed disturbing details about her sister Louise Turpin in an interview with on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today.”

She claims the Turpins began experimenting with different religions and indulged in bizarre sexual exploration.

“It did happen,” Robinette said. “She went to Huntsville, Alabama and David dropped her off. She met this man at a motel and slept with him. What makes it even weirder she thought it was funny that one year later David was taking her back to the same motel, same room, same bed. So David could sleep with her in the same bed.”

She says Louise told her that she and David had stopped going to church and were experimenting with different religions.

Robinette says there was a time years ago when she could visit or Skype with her nieces and nephews but the couple had become increasingly distant and all visits stopped.

She also claims that Louise comes from a family of abuse.

Robinette wants to come to California to see the children, she said. She wants to tell them that they have relatives who are “not deranged” and who love them.

She says wants absolutely no contact with her sister and her husband saying they are ‘dead’ to her.

