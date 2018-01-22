Sheriff: Shooting at Texas high school, 16-year-old suspect in custody

By Published:
Photo via WCMH

ITALY, TX (AP) – Sheriff’s officials say there’s been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a 16-year-old suspect is in custody.

The Ellis County sheriff’s office said on Twitter that the “shooter is in custody” after the shooting early Monday at the school in Italy, some 45 miles south of Dallas.

A 15-year-old girl was hurt and airlifted to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office says students have been moved from the school and an investigation is ongoing.

A sheriff’s office dispatcher, Debra Murray, said the shooting took place at Italy High School. Murray declined to release additional details.

A message left with the school district was not immediately returned.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s