SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It is a case of now you see it, now you don’t for a Fremont magician who came to San Francisco to take in a magic show.

Unfortunately, he was the victim of a smash-and-grab auto-burglary.

However, the magician says he will not only willing to forgive, but he is also willing to teach the person a new trade.

“Here is a quick return on an investment, real $100 bills front and back,” said Dan Chan, who is also known as the Master Magician. “That is 100, 200, 300, 400, 500-dollar bills with security strip, water-marked, and microprinting.”

Chan the Master Magician says no amount of cash can replace the tools of his magic trade that were stolen from his car while it was parked in the Tenderloin in San Francisco

“My car was broken into,” Chan said. “Someone smashed the window while I was watching a magic show ironically at the Exit Theatre.”

Chan’s magic kit was one of San Francisco’s 3,900 auto burglary cases recorded in 2017.

He says he initially lost hope of recovering the items until he saw a report that an Olympic figure skater’s belongings were recently recovered after an auto break-in in San Francisco.

“Her skates were recovered and it brought me a little bit of hope,” Chan said.

He says the items were in a bag and have no real value to the auto burglar, but for this magician, they are priceless.

“A bag of stars and two thimbles,” Chan said. “These are replicas of the ones that I lost and I also lost one of these.”

Chan says he does magic for a living and does shows for non-profits.

San Francisco police say at this point, they have no witnesses, videos, or leads in the case.

In light of that, Chan is offering something that he hopes will inspire the auto burglar to come forward.

“I do love to teach the people who broke into my car how to do magic instead of breaking into a car,” Chan said. “I want people to have a side hustle of learning how to make people smile.”

