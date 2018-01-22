NOVATO (KRON) — Students and teachers at a Novato elementary school arrived at class on Monday morning to find one of their big projects vandalized.

It happened at the Rancho Elementary School on Johnson Street.

Whoever vandalized the project did it over the weekend for unknown reasons. The faculty is now trying to use this as a teachable moment for the kids.

The idea was simple. Every time a student at Rancho Elementary did something kind or generous, they would write it on a tag and hang the tag on a fence.

It was part of the school’s “Do Good, Be Kind” campaign.

Rancho principal Angela Kriesler says students really responded to the project.

Kids came during school, before school, and after school,” Kriesler said. “We added tags as kids were doing acts of kindness.”

But this past weekend, someone ripped down all of the tags.

Angela found them on the ground Monday morning.

“I was so disappointed and disheartened at the thoughtlessness that someone would think it would be OK to take these down,” Kriesler said.

Kriesler doesn’t know who did this or why. But because there’s no damage to the building or monetary loss, the school didn’t report the vandalism to police.

The principal did send out a message to parents, fellow teachers, and the community–and she says the response has been overwhelming.

“I have just been inundated and flooded with responses of support,” Kriesler said. “We have students at our middle school and our high school that want to participate and add tags to the fence.”

By Monday afternoon, the students at Rancho had managed to replace about half of the fallen tags.

Kriesler says she hopes the kids will learn that kindness is something that has to be practiced even when no one is looking.

“We hope that by the end of the year, we will have this fence filled with tags galore,” Kriesler said.

Now, Rancho elementary is also participating in The Great Kindness Challenge, a nationwide effort to promote kindness in schools.

That program kicks off on Tuesday.

