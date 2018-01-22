VIDEO: Police investigate deadly shooting near San Jose park

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police are looking for the gunman responsible for shooting and killing a man Sunday in San Jose.

Around 8:48 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 5000 block of Charlotte Dr., according to San Jose Police Department.

Officers found a man on the ground suffering from at least one bullet wound near Charlotte Commons Park, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not released.

Police say the suspect, or suspects, remain at large.

Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives are still at the scene.

The circumstances or possible motive behind the shooting are unknown at this time.

No further information was immediately made available.

