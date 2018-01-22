VIDEO: Police stand-off with suspect barricaded inside San Jose hotel

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The FBI and local police are engaged in a stand-off with a suspect barricaded inside a San Jose hotel Monday morning.

Around 2:25 p.m. Sunday officers from San Jose Police Department found a man wanted for felony warrants at the Wyndham Garden Hotel at 399 Silicon Valley Blvd.

Police say the suspect refused to come out of his room when contacted by officers, prompting them to set up a perimeter around the hotel.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at the scene just off Highway 101 in south San Jose.

He says it is unclear if the suspect is armed.

There is a heavy police presence at the hotel, where a shelter in place has been issued.

Negotiators with San Jose PD and the fire department are also on scene along with the San Jose PD Special Operations / MERGE Unit.

People staying in the hotel and surrounding area are told to stay inside their rooms, and no one is allowed on the second floor.

Further details are not available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this developing breaking news story.

