VIDEO: Schools damaged by North Bay firestorm reopen after 3-month closure

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Today two schools damaged by the North Bay firestorm will reopen for the first time.

Saint Rose Catholic School and Cardinal Newman High School are welcoming back students after being closed since the fires erupted back in October.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at Saint Rose this morning.

She says they are using portable classrooms to replace the ones damaged or destroyed in the fires.

The school, located on Old Redwood Highway north of Santa Rosa, lost its preschool and playground in the October Tubbs fire, but a two hour stand by local firefighters prevented flames in other areas from spreading to the rest of the main building.

After losing its pre-school, kindergarten, and second grade classrooms to the fire, they had to completely re-do all the surviving buildings, This mainly because the water company restored pressure before the fire sprinklers were shut off, spraying 5,000 gallons of water into the rooms and destroying some of those classrooms.

KRON4 will be talking to students and their parents about coming to school today. You can watch Lydia’s live updates on this story on KRON4 Morning News, now – 10:00 a.m.

