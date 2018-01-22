SAN JOSE (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is saying enough is enough after a series of incidents of drunk drivers hitting CHP cars.

The CHP posted a video on Facebook to show just how incredibly dangerous it is to drive while intoxicated. It’s dangerous for everyone out there, but especially for CHP officers.

This happened back in 2016 on Highway 85 in San Jose. The CHP is releasing it now as a warning to other drivers.

They say the driver, in this case, was under the influence.

The CHP says in the last 27 days, five officers have been hit while working with motorists on the freeway.

One CHP officer has died and another three were injured in those incidents.

Starting on Monday through the end of January, you can expect to see more CHP officers on freeways.

Officers are patrolling all state highways with a zero-tolerance approach to drunk and or drugged drivers.

