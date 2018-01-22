Woman dies after fall from balcony onto deck of Florida Carnival cruise ship

Published:
This July 7, 2015 photo shows signage outside the Carnival Cruise Lines offices, in Miami. Carnival, the world's largest cruise provider, and the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday, July 23, 2015 announced a settlement regarding accessibility access for people with disabilities on 62 ships in the Carnival, Holland America and Princess Cruises brands. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman died last week after falling from a balcony onto a deck two levels below while on a Jacksonville-based cruise ship.

News4Jax reported that it happened on the first night of the Jacksonville-based Carnival Elation’s cruise to the Bahamas.

A teenager told News4Jax he tried to help the woman after she fell.

“I’ve had a lot of trouble getting through it, because I’ve never seen anything like that,” Ryan Murphy told News4Jax. “It was really scarring. The first night, I could not sleep and the picture of her was there every time I closed my eyes. Her eyes were still open. It felt like she was looking at me. It was really terrifying,” he said.

The Miami Herald reported that the woman fell from her 14th deck stateroom balcony to a deck on the 11th level. The ship does not have a 13th deck.

“The ship’s medical team responded immediately, but, unfortunately, she passed away,” a Carnival spokesperson told the Miami Herald.  “… Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased and her family.”

The woman’s identity and age have not been released.

The ship’s arrival at Freeport, Bahamas was delayed because of the incident.

