VIDEO: 1 dead, 1 hurt after double shooting in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened near Lease, Highland, and Park streets at around 5:13 p.m., KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian tweeted.

One of the two shot died on Tuesday night and the other is still fighting for his or her life, police said.

The suspect is at-large.

No other information has been made available by police.

