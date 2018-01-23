SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood on Tuesday night.
The shooting happened near Lease, Highland, and Park streets at around 5:13 p.m., KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian tweeted.
One of the two shot died on Tuesday night and the other is still fighting for his or her life, police said.
#BREAKING reports of double shooting in #SanFrancisco near Lease/Highland/Park streets @kron4news pic.twitter.com/BK9NvfUA8C
— Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) January 24, 2018

The suspect is at-large.
No other information has been made available by police.
