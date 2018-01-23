3 shot in North Richmond, gunman at-large

RICHMOND (KRON) — Sheriff’s deputies in Richmond are looking for a gunman after three people were shot.

It happened on Market Avenue in North Richmond at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday night.

Deputies say an argument may have led to the shooting.

The three people shot are recovering in the hospital on Tuesday.

Police do not have a description of the gunman.

They are asking anyone with information to please come forward.

Here’s the full statement from deputies:

On Monday at about 9:30 PM, Deputy Sheriffs responded to a report of a shooting on the 500 block of Market Street in North Richmond that may have been preceded by a verbal dispute. When Deputies arrived, they found three male gunshot victims. All of them were transported to a hospital where they remain The suspect is outstanding. Anyone with any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Office of the Sheriff Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, please email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

