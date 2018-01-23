36-hour police standoff at San Jose hotel ends peacefully

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 36-hour police standoff at a San Jose hotel ended peacefully when a suspect with multiple felony warrants was taken into custody.

The man was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after negotiators worked over three days to coax him out of his room at the Wyndham Garden Hotel at 399 Silicon Valley Blvd.

The man will be booked into Santa Clara County’s main jail, according to San Jose Police Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

San Jose police went to the hotel Sunday to contact the man who had several warrants issued for his arrest.

The man barricaded himself inside a room and refused to surrender and a SWAT team was called.

Police did not release any details about the suspect and never confirmed if he was alone or armed.

