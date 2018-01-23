5 million gallons of sewage spill into Monterey Bay

By Published:
File - In this March 19, 2014 file photo, visitors converge on the beach in Carmel, Calif. Several beaches along California's Central Coast are closed after nearly five million gallons of sewage spilled into the ocean in Monterey County. The county's Environmental Health Department says the massive spill was stopped Saturday, Jan. 21, 2018, at the Monterey One Water wastewater treatment facility. At least eight beaches are closed in the area about 110 miles south of San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

MONTEREY (AP) – Officials say eight beaches on California’s Central Coast have reopened after nearly 5 million gallons of sewage spilled into the ocean over the weekend.

The beaches south of San Francisco that are popular with surfers and day visitors opened Monday after lab tests showed the area is safe.

Monterey One Water general manager Paul Sciuto says 4.9 million gallons of sewage water spilled into the ocean after a filter at a water treatment plant got clogged and the computer system failed to sound an alarm.

He says samples taken Sunday showed a contaminant level below state limits.

Monterey County Health Department spokeswoman Karen Smith says people are being advised to stay away from ocean water at least through Friday because of runoff from Monday rain.

