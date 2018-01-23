5-year-old on life support dies; mom, boyfriend charged with murder

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Just days after a 5-year-old boy passed away from severe brain injuries, deputies in Virginia charged his mother with murder.

Thirty-two-year-old Jaye Lynn Hadley now faces second degree murder, felony child abuse and aggravated malicious wounding charges.

“This is senseless act,” said Isle of Wight Lieutenant Tommy Potter. “Originally we were talking about a 5-year-old who sustained some serious injuries, and now we are talking about the death of a 5-year-old,” Potter added. “There is no reason that this happened to this child.”

Jaye Hadley was originally charged with child abuse. Two weeks ago, her son Alexander Levi Robertson ended up at the hospital on life support. Court documents say Hadley admitted to slamming Levi’s head into the floor after hitting him over and over with a shoe. Deputies believe the abuse was happening for months.

“We don’t believe this was a one time event,” Potter said. “We believe this was abuse that occurred over an extended period of time.”

Deputies arrested Hadley’s boyfriend, 33-year-old Justin Cox, last week. He was charged with child neglect.

Deputies filed a search warrant for Cox’s Facebook page. They found messages between Cox and Hadley dissuading Levi’s discipline. Other conversations talked about Cox’s hatred for Levi, and there were pictures that showed the 5-year-old with obscene words and shapes written on his forehead.

“Any homicide case is a thorough case, we are dealing with a death of a 5-year-old and there is no plausible reason or excuse why this 5-year-old should be dead today,” Potter added.

Hadley didn’t say much as deputies walked her to a patrol car.

“Mommy loves you,” Hadley uttered.

Cox is scheduled to have a bond hearing Tuesday morning.

