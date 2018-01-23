6-year-old girl dies of flu in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A 6-year-old elementary student in West Virginia died from complications of the flu, family members have confirmed.

Officials believe Eden Murray, 6, a student at Ritchie Elementary in Wheeling died of complications of Influenza A, officials said.

The family released the following statement:

She was a beautiful nonverbal autistic 6-year-old. Even though she didn’t talk much, she spoke volumes to anyone she was around. There are not words to describe how much this hurts our family. She will be missed every second of every day. Eden is so full of energy and loved school and loved being with us.

Ohio County Schools confirmed in the statement that a student at the school had died of “what is believed to be a flu-related illness.” Officials said other students at the school are safe, and grief counselors were on hand for students.

“The passing of a child is the most difficult of losses, but that is what is being dealt with today at Ritchie Elementary School” said Superintendent Kimberly Miller in a prepared statement. “The excellent staff at Ritchie is prepared and committed to providing the appropriate counseling and support to students who may need it following this deeply saddening news. Our condolences go out to the student, the student’s family, friends and loved ones and the entire Ritchie Elementary School community.”

